Shooting at University of North Carolina, 'armed and dangerous' suspect at large

Police personnel, in huge numbers, reached the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and are searching for an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus” after reports of the shootout, as per an alert issued by the university on Tuesday (August 29).



“Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large,” stated the university, in an alert sent just before 2:30 pm ET.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement are responding to Active Shooter with shots fired inside University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ⁰⁰📌#ChapelHill | #NorthCarolina



Currently, multiple authorities are responding to an active shooter situation inside the University of… pic.twitter.com/R8SOKwnlGr — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 28, 2023 ×

As per media reports, the university is currently under lockdown after it was reported that one shot was fired inside the campus just after 1 pm local time. In minutes, the university had sent out the alert saying, "Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows."



As per The Daily Tar Heel, one person suffered injuries. Students have been kept under a shelter-in-place order as paramedics and police and paramedics continue to respond to the scene.

The UNC Police shared the photo of the suspect on social media and said that “this photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911.”

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023 ×

North Carolina Gov Roy Cooper (D), taking to X, said that he spoke with Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr and Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood (D).

In the post, he pledged “all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus.”

For the university's new school year, the classes had begun a week ago. UNC-Chapel Hill had around 31,700 students last fall, which included about 20,000 undergraduates.

