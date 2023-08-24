California mass shooting: Multiple people shot at a bar, at least five dead

Five people were killed and many others were left injured in a mass shooting that took place in California's historic biker bar.

Police stated that the suspected gunman was dead after he was shot at by the authorities who responded to the shooting site, as per KCAL.

In the footage recorded from the scene of the shootout, at least two dead bodies were seen lying on the ground and covered by sheets.

The unfortunate incident took place at Cook's Corner, which is a famous biker bar located in Trabuco Canyon on Wednesday night at about 7:30 pm local time.

The six people who suffered injuries in the mass shooting were shifted to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Eleven people were shot in the incident, which included the suspect.

The shooting began after a domestic dispute broke out between a retired law enforcement officer and his wife, as reported by CBS News.

Police personnel were present in large numbers at the site of the shooting on Wednesday night. The ATF and FBI have been carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Informing about the incident, the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "Incident at Cook’s corner in Trabuco Canyon. Believed to be multiple victims from gunshot. More info to follow."

Cook's Corner is on the corner of El Toro, Santiago Canyon and Live Oak Canyon roads, which is a little distance from O’Neill Regional Park. It is known as California's most famous biker bar.

California State Senator Dave Min responds to the shootout

Responding to the tragic incident on Twitter, California State Senator Dave Min, in his statement, said, "I'm devastated by news of yet another mass shooting tonight, this time at Cook's Corner, a historic bar in the heart of Orange County. My team and I are monitoring the incident and will do everything we can to support law enforcement."

"Our district is one of the safest areas in the country, and yet we too are repeatedly afflicted with the scourge of mass shootings. An office park in Orange, a church in Laguna Woods, a bar in Trabuco Canyon. There is no place in America that is safe from the scourge of gun violence. There is no community no affected," he said.

"My heart breaks for the families and love ones of the victims. We cannot rest until we end gun violence in this country," the senator said.

