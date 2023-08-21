Shooting in Seattle kills 3 wounds 6, no arrests yet

Three people were killed and six others were wounded in a shootout in Seattle, reported ABC News quoting authorities. The shooting reportedly took place at a hookah lounge in south Seattle.

The police did not immediately release more information, including that on a possible suspect or suspects.

Police officers arrived at the scene at 4:30 am on Sunday (local time) after multiple calls were made to emergency number 911.

According to reports in the media, two men, a 22-year-old and a 33-year-old died at the scene. A 30-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center but she did not survive. The names of the victims were not immediately released by the police.

A 23-year-old man, who is among those who were wounded, is in a critical condition, said police. The wounded range in age from 21 to 38.

It is still being investigated what led to the shooting. The police recovered five guns from the scene.

Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell released a statement and said that even as the city police “keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns – 869 through July – there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one.”

