Shooting at New York Times Square injures 3, including a child

A shooting took place in New York’s famous and busiest Times Square, injuring a four-year-old girl and two women.

The shooting took place a little before 5 pm (local time) at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 44th Street, an NYPD spokesperson told AFP.

During the shooting, a four-year-old was hit in the leg while she was in her stroller and toy shopping with her family. Another 46-year-old woman was hit in the foot and a 23-year-old girl from Rhode Islands, who was touring the city, was hit in the leg.

The injured were hospitalised in Manhattan and are currently out of danger, informed New York police commissioner Dermot Shea.

As per the officials, three bystanders — who did not know each other — got into an argument and at least one of them fired. However, no arrests have been made yet but the local police is appealing witnesses to come forward with any information.

The local police have also released surveillance camera footage of a wanted man from the incident.

This incident has come as yet another reminder of the country's increasing crime rate and gun violence. While crime, in general, has increased by nearly 30 per cent in the last year, US President, Joe Biden, is aiming to toughen the regulations against ownership of guns to control the alarming increase in such cases.