'She wanted to know how she could get into Vogue': Nicola Sturgeon says about Liz Truss

When Liz Truss and Nicola Sturgeon met at Cop26 last year, the Scottish first minister claimed that the UK leadership candidate asked her about how to secure an interview in Vogue magazine.

The minister recalled meeting her favourite leadership candidate at the international climate summit while speaking at an Edinburgh fringe event on Wednesday. Sturgeon admitted to the audience, "I had just done, and this is going to sound really up myself but I don’t mean to … I’d just been interviewed by Vogue, as you do … that was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about, she wanted to know how she could get into Vogue," The Guardian reported.

Also read | Both Truss, Sunak willing to serve on the other’s cabinet in case of loss

Sturgeon responded, saying that Vogue asked her to do the interview.

Also read | UK: Liz Truss makes U-turn on pledge, first major campaign misstep

However, Sturgeon, during the event, responded to the remarks made by her favourite candidate. Liz Truss labelled the Scottish minister as an ‘attention seeker’ and asked people to ignore her. During her second independence referendum, Truss said, "She’s an attention seeker, that’s what she is. What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we’re delivering for them and make sure that all of our government policies apply right across the United Kingdom," The Guardian reported.

In a conversation with a political analyst during the fringe event, Sturgeon said that when she told Truss that she’s been featured in Vogue twice, Truss looked as if she ‘swallowed a wasp.’ The minister said that she still remembers the instance because first, they met at the largest climate change conference and secondly because Truss was mostly interested in the Vogue.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.