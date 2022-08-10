Both Truss, Sunak willing to serve on the other’s cabinet in case of loss

Foreign Minister Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak have said they would both be willing to serve on the other’s cabinet in the case of a loss.

Both Truss and Sunak highlighted they would put aside their differences and work under each other's leadership.

"What I care about is our country and I am prepared to do whatever job to serve our country is required of me,” Truss said at a Conservative Party hustings in Darlington, northeast England.

Truss and Sunak are the leading candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister and the decision regarding the final choice will be made on September 5.

Sunak blamed Johnson for the outgoing leader’s downfall amid accusations from senior Conservatives that he betrayed him.

Meanwhile, Truss apologised to host Tom Newton Dunn for agreeing with the audience’s opinion that the media were at fault.

Despite facing criticism about her views on transgender rights, Truss defended herself by saying that biological sex and gender were different.

“You can live in the other gender if you if you so wish. And I completely respect that, but that is not the same as biological sex,” she said.

As the two candidates tour the country in a bid to secure votes, Sunak is trailing Truss according to the latest polling.

Amid calls for immediate government action to tackle Britain's cost-of-living crisis, Johnson will not make "major fiscal interventions" before leaving office next month.

Rather than handing over his powers temporarily to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Johnson went on a belated honeymoon with his wife Carrie to Slovenia.



