She found them, and nabbed them: Woman avenges daughter's murder in Taken-style mission

"I will find you, and I will kill you" are the iconic words from the movie Taken in which Liam Neeson's character assures kidnappers of his daughter that some really major damage is coming their way.

A mother in Mexico embarked on a somewhat similar mission after her daughter was kidnapped.

Miriam Rodriguez's 20-year-old daughter Karen Alejandra Salinas Rodríguez went missing in 2012.

She was unhappy over the shoddy investigation work by the authorities and decided to start an investigation of her own.

Taking great efforts, she Miriam narrowed down search to 'Los Zetas', one of the most dangerous gangs in Mexico.

On continuing the investigation, Miriam narrowed down a handful of gang members who she though were involved in her daughter's disappearance.

Her investigation was a huge and sustained effort on her part as she assumed fake identities and used disguises to roam in the murky and dangerous, underworld.

One she even cornered one of the gangmembers and held a gun against him to say "If you move, I'll shoot you"

Unfortunately though, when her leads took him to het daughter, she found that she had already been killed. But Miriam continued her mission to bring the culprits to justice.

Some of the gangmembers had even moved on from their criminal lives and were holding respectable jobs. Miriam rounded them up and handed them to police.

In all, she was able to catch 10 members of 'Los Zetas' and get them arrested.

"I don’t care if they kill me," Miriam claimed. "I died the day they killed my daughter.

"I want to end this. I’m going to take out the people who hurt my daughter and they can do whatever they want to me."

She was quoted by LadBIble.

Fate would have that on Mothers' Day in 2017, when Miriam was chasing one of the last gangsters, she was gunned down in front of her house.

The city of San Fernando in Mexico has erected a bronze plaque in her honour.

