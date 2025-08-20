/Sharia law imposed in THIS Malaysian state - What happens if men skip Friday prayers

The Malaysian state of Terengganu has introduced strict new penalties under sharia law for Muslim men who miss Friday prayers without valid reasons. According to the revised law, first-time offenders could face up to two years in prison, a fine of 3,000 ringgit (about $709.89), or both. The regulations were announced by the ruling Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), and they came into effect this week. Previously, missing three consecutive Friday prayers could result in up to six months in jail or a fine of 1,000 ringgit. The penalties will be imposed as per the Shariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) Enactment law. Enforcement of the law will rely on reports from the public and religious patrols, with reminders posted in mosques.

Critics condemn move but PAS lawmaker defend the new law

Critics have condemned the changes, calling them excessive and a violation of personal freedoms. Human rights advocate Phil Robertson argued that such laws damage the image of Islam and infringe on individual rights, urging Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to revoke the penalties. PAS lawmaker Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi stated that punishments would be applied only in extreme cases, reported Malaysian newspaper Berita Harian. He also described the move as a necessary reminder of the importance of Friday prayers as a religious obligation.

Sharia law provisions in Terengganu

Malaysia, a Muslim-majority nation with a population of 34 million, operates under a dual legal system where Islamic law coexists with civil law. Terengganu is a conservative Malaysian state governed by PAS that enforces sharia law apart from the country's civil legal system. The Sharia law provisions in Terengganu were originally enacted in 2001. The law is administered through state-level Islamic courts. The Sharia laws were expanded in the state in 2016 to include things like disrespecting Ramadan, harassment of women as offences. PAS controls all 32 seats in the Terengganu state assembly, allowing it to pass laws without opposition. However, in 2024, Malaysia's top court struck down expanded sharia criminal laws in Kelantan, ruling them unconstitutional. This raises questions about the future of similar laws in Terengganu.

What happened in Kelantan in 2024?

In 2021, Kelantan enforced the Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019, expanding the number of sharia offences from 35 to 68. However, in February 2024, the Federal Court ruled in the case Nik Elin v. Kelantan that 16 of the 18 challenged provisions were unconstitutional. The Court found that these laws encroached on matters under federal authority, exceeding the state’s legislative powers. In response, Kelantan’s State Assembly unanimously voted to reintroduce the struck-down provisions and set up a special committee to revise them. The move reflects the state's determination to retain stricter religious laws. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim clarified that the court's ruling did not challenge Islam itself, but addressed jurisdictional limits. He stressed that only the federal Parliament can legislate on matters listed under federal authority, and state laws must remain within constitutional boundaries. The case highlights the tension between religious governance and Malaysia’s constitutional structure.