/What is a Fatwa? Everything you need to know about the Islamic religious decree

In June 2025, Iran’s Shi’ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, issued a fatwa declaring US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as 'enemies of God'. According to Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency, Shirazi urged Muslims to unite against leaders he said posed a threat to the Islamic Republic’s religious authority. He stated that any person or government endangering Iran’s Supreme Leader or top clerics, referred to as Marja, should be treated as a 'mohared', or one who wages war against God. This incident has reignited global debate over the power and peril of fatwas.

What Is a Fatwa?

A fatwa is a formal legal opinion or interpretation issued by an Islamic scholar on a point of Islamic law (Sharia). It is not a law in itself but a non-binding opinion meant to guide Muslims on religious or ethical matters not explicitly covered in the Qur’an or Hadith.

Fatwas can deal with topics such as fasting, medical ethics, finance, or voting. However, when fatwas target individuals or groups, particularly on grounds of blasphemy or apostasy, they can become highly volatile.

Who Can Issue a Fatwa?

Only a qualified jurist or mufti with extensive training in Islamic jurisprudence can issue a fatwa. In Sunni Islam, fatwas are decentralised and can differ based on the scholar or region. In Shi’a Islam, particularly in Iran, high-ranking clerics known as Marja have the authority to issue fatwas with potentially binding influence. In countries like Iran, where religion and state are closely intertwined, fatwas have the force of law.

Notable Cases: Salman Rushdie and Naguib Mahfouz

Perhaps the most infamous fatwa was issued in 1989 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s Supreme Leader, who called for the execution of author Salman Rushdie over alleged blasphemy in The Satanic Verses. The fatwa led to multiple deaths, violent attacks, and, over 30 years later, Rushdie’s near-fatal stabbing in New York in 2022, when he lost his eye.

Another case involved Egyptian Nobel Laureate Naguib Mahfouz, who was stabbed in 1994 by an extremist acting on a fatwa from Omar Abdel-Rahman, a Sunni militant cleric. The attacker later admitted he had never read Mahfouz’s work but acted solely on the cleric’s decree, according to Reuters.

Who carries out Death Fatwas, and can they be revoked?

Such fatwas are not enforced by governments but are often acted upon by indoctrinated militants, sleeper cells, or individuals who believe they are fulfilling a religious duty. These actors may be radicalised through sermons, social media, or religious literature. Even fatwas issued from prison have incited violence, according to Reuters. Fatwas are rarely rescinded. Without an official withdrawal, they remain in force indefinitely. As seen in Rushdie’s case, even decades-old fatwas can inspire violence long after their issuance.

Everyday Fatwas