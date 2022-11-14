Shanghai Disney resort to remain closed as China logs record Covid cases

There is no definitive time as to when the Shanghai Disney resort will open, informed the company's website on Monday. The announcement comes two weeks after operations ceased at the resort, citing COVID-19 preventative measures. .

"In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closed, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," read the notification posted.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refund or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!" it added.

As reported by WION, the resort ceased operations on October 31. At the time, all visitors were instructed to remain inside the park until the results of a COVID-19 test came back negative.

On its official WeChat account, the Shanghai government said that the park was closed to visitors and that everyone who had been there after October 27 would need to take three COVID-19 tests within three days.

While the rest of the world has opened up, braving the pandemic, the cases are still touching new records in China. Consequently, keeping up with President Xi Jinping's 'zero-Covid' tolerance policy, the authorities are shutting down entire cities and towns.

On Monday, 16,072 new Covid cases were recorded across mainland China, up from 14,761 on Sunday. This was the highest Covid tally in the country since April 25 when Shanghai was reeling under a citywide lockdown.

The capital city of Beijing alone recorded 407 cases on Monday, putting the authorities on high alert.

A week earlier, the northern inner Mongolia city of Hohhot was the Covid epicentre of the country. Varying levels of curbs and lockdowns have also been imposed in Guangzhou. A fresh high of 4,065, compared to 3,653 a day before was recorded in the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

