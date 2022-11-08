With over 7,000 fresh cases, Guangzhou now becoming the Covid epicentre of China

Guangzhou is now becoming China's latest COVID1-9 epicentre and a Shanghai-style lockdown might just be coming next for it as well. Official data released Tuesday showed that the cases are surging not just in the global manufacturing hub, but also other Chinese cities.

China's health authority reported a jump in locally transmitted infections, climbing to 7,475 on November 7 from 5,496 the day before and the highest since May 1. Guangzhou accounted for nearly a third of the new infections. Guangzhou alone reported 2,377 new local cases, up from 1,971 the previous day.

Beijing and other economically vital cities are demanding more PCR tests for residents and for locking down neighbourhoods and even districts in some cases. China has reinforced its commitment to continue with the zero-Covid approach to fight the rise in infections. The yuan weakened against the dollar and Chinese stocks slipped on Tuesday as it does not seem likely that China will reopen its borders soon.

The northern Inner Mongolia city of Hohhot was earlier the Covid epicentre of the country and had witnessed its most serious outbreak ever. Varying levels of curbs and lockdowns have been imposed in Guangzhou. However, it has till now managed to avert a a blanket lockdown like the one in Shanghai earlier this year.

The Covid caseload in Shanghai is slowly easing after it went into a lockdown in April and May following reports of thousands of new infections daily in the last week of March.

People gave been mostly working from home with "only a few compounds locked up so far", a resident told Reuters. Public transit services, courier services and food delivery services have been hit. People also have to undergo RT-PCR tests every day.

In Beijing, 64 new local infections were detected and sparked a new burst of PCR tests for many of its residents and a lockdown of more buildings and neighbourhoods. Zhengzhou, which is a major production base for Apple supplier Foxconn, reported 733 new local cases, a rise of more than double the cases.

(With inputs from agencies)