Brussels

Advertisment

Sex workers in Belgium will now be entitled to sick days, maternity pay, and pension rights under a new law which is the first of its kind in the world.

A report by the news agency Associated Press on Sunday (Dec. 1) said that the new law also establishes fundamental rights for sex workers, including the right to refuse clients, choose their practices, and stop an act at any moment.

A look at the law

Advertisment

As per the new law, sex workers would have access to health insurance, paid leave, maternity benefits, unemployment support, and pensions.

The legislation establishes rules on working hours, pay, and safety measures, addressing a long-standing gap in legal protections for those in the industry.

Employers must now obtain authorisation, adhere to strict safety protocols, and meet background requirements, including no prior convictions for sexual assault or human trafficking.

Advertisment

They must provide clean linens, condoms, and hygiene products, and install emergency buttons in workspaces.

'An incredible step forward'

Speaking to the Associated Press, Isabelle Jaramillo, coordinator of an advocacy group involved in drafting the law, said, "This is an incredible step forward."

"It means their profession can finally be recognized as legitimate by the Belgian state," Jaramillo, who works at Espace P, said.

“From the employer’s perspective, this will also be a revolution. They’ll have to apply for a state authorization to hire sex workers,” Jaramillo added.

She pointed out that under the previous legislation, "hiring someone for sex work automatically made you a pimp, even if the arrangement was consensual."

“Now, they’ll have to apply for state authorization to hire employees,” she said.

The criticism

As per the law, independent sex work remains permitted, but unregulated third-party hiring or violations of the legal framework would be prosecuted.

Critics argue the law cannot fully address the stigma and risks tied to the trade, especially for undocumented sex workers.

(With inputs from agencies)