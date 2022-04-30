Severe hepatitis among children may be linked to adenovirus: WHO

According to the World Health Organisation(WHO), the severe cases of hepatitis being detected in children might be linked to adenovirus infection.

The WHO had reported at least 169 children had suffered from mysterious hepatitis disease which was detected in the US and Europe. Reports claimed a similar case was also recorded in Japan. One patient has reportedly died of the new form of hepatitis with the UK reporting the most number of cases.

At least 17 children reportedly needed a liver transplant. The UN health body said at least 74 children had tested positive for adenovirus.

Adenovirus causes respiratory illness and also causes stomach pain and bladder infections. The WHO said adenovirus was caused among children who had a weak immune system but is not usually seen in healthy children.

The WHO said at least 20 children suffered from COVID-19 and 19 tested positive both for coronavirus and adenovirus.

The WHO had informed that the acute case of hepatitis was also detected among children in Israel, Romania, Belgium and the Netherlands with ages ranging from 1 month to 16 years.

