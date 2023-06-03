Severe heatwave sears Israel, triggers hundreds of fires across the country

A fiery heatwave seared Israel on Friday as the temperature soared to record 38°C (100°F) triggering hundreds of fires across the country forcing evacuations in some parts.

As per The Times Of Israel, firefighters rushed to the scene and got the situation under their control, limiting the property damage. No major injuries from the dangerous weather have been reported, however, one man was reportedly hospitalised.

Temperatures rose to 44°C (111.2°F) along the Gaza border, 45°C (113°F) in the Jordan Valley, 43°C (109°F) in Tel Aviv, 35°C (95°F) in Jerusalem and 38°C (100°F) in Haifa.

As per the Israel Meteorological Service, the sustained wind speeds reached nearly 30 mph in the southern city of Arad and the central town of Beit Dagan.

The fire officials in the country said that there had been nearly 220 brushfires across Israel.

Also read: Vietnam heatwave: Nation reports record high temperatures of 44.1 degrees Rolling blackouts in Israel The Middle Eastern country also cut power to keep up with the high demand for air conditioning due to the record rise in the temperature.

The company managing Israel’s electric grid blamed the extreme temperatures, a shortage of solar energy due to the sun setting and dust covering solar panels, and technical malfunctions at a power plant for the rolling blackouts.

“We ask the citizens of Israel not to turn on electrical appliances that are not essential today,” The Times of Israel quoted Noga, the semi-governmental firm as saying.

Later, The Israel Electric Corp. tweeted a statement appearing to condemn Noga for poor planning ahead of the heatwave.

“The Electric Corp. is obligated to act and make plans only under the instruction of [Noga] regarding anything to do with preparing for extreme scenarios,” it said. Hanoi turns off street lights to save electricity amid soaring temperatures Last week, Vietnam's capital city Hanoi turned some street lights off partially to keep the national power system running due to soaring temperatures.

The weather officials issued a warning that the country could be hit by a heatwave in the month of June.

Following the warning, several cities cut back on public lighting after state utility company Vietnam Electricity (EVN) said rising public demand for air conditioning could burden the national grid further.

"It's so harsh and hot outside that people have to wear protective clothing to cool down and not get burned," Reuters quoted Hanoi resident Tran Van Hung, 67, as saying on Monday (May 29).

"I am worried about a power shortage, which may badly impact us during the hot summer," Hanoi resident Do Tung Duong said while on a walk in the dim city centre.

Another resident, Vu Thi Hoa, told AFP she agreed with the measure to cut public lighting.

"We should turn off unnecessary electric equipment, especially the lights. It feels hotter if there are too many lights on," she said.

"We need power for fans and air conditioners. It will be terrible if there is a power cut."

In response to EVN's calls for power saving, Hanoi Public Lighting Company HAPULICO reduced the city's street lights.

"Although some cuts are made to street lights every year, the power saving scheme is in a wider area this year, covering 70 per cent of the city's public lighting system," HAPULICO deputy director Le Trung Kien told local media.

"We still ensure enough lighting for traffic, security and order."

(With inputs from agencies)