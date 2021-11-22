Several leaders released as protests continue in Sudan

After Sudan's military and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reached a deal, reports claimed several leaders were released on Monday.

However, protests continued on the streets in Khartoum as demonstrators rejected the deal. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had declared a state of emergency as officials detained Hamdok and placed him under virtual house arrest after the military coup on October 25.

The move was severely condemned by the international community as protests continued. Reports claim over 40 people have died in the past month since the military coup in Sudan.

Hamdok declared Sudan must be "committed to the democratic path" after he struck a deal with the military. The move was welcomed by the UN and other nations including Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

US secretary of state Antony Bliken said the "talks in Khartoum will lead to the release of all political prisoners" as he urged all sides to talk further.

"I also reiterate our call for security forces to refrain from excessive force against peaceful protesters," the US secretary of state said.

Amid the peace deal, violence continued on the streets as reports claimed a teenager was killed after security forces opened fire. There were protests throughout last week as the military later relented and reinstated Hamdok as prime minister.

Khartoum witnessed the deadliest anti-military protests as reports claimed a police station was set on fire amid spiralling violence. The police also used tear gas to disperse the crowd in Khartoum on Friday.

