Server error? Outage hits Amazon Web Services users hard as Prime Video, Duolingo, Tinder face issues  

Several users could not avail many services of Amazon due to an outage on Tuesday.

Amazon’s website, Prime Video and other applications, which use Amazon Web Services (AWS), were hit due to issues related to application programming interface (API). API is a set of protocols used for building and integrating application software, Amazon said as per a Reuters report.

Also Read: Sony’s PlayStation executive appears in pedophile sting video, gets axed

On its service health dashboard, Amazon, said, “We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 region.” In the report, it added that the issue has been identified and action was being taken to fix it.

According to the company, it was working on a number of different “mitigation and resolution actions” and could not give an estimated time by when the services will be completely back online.

Over 24,000 incidents of issues with Amazon were reported by people, showed Downdetector. The website is known to track outages as it collects reports from several sources.

Also Read: Man of his word? Musk again fulfils promise, ‘owns no home’ in US state now

Duolingo, Tinder and Internet Movie Database (IMDb) were affected by this outage as per Downdetector.

The outage also led to issues in delivery operations, mobile banking app Chime, Amazon’s Ring security cameras and robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot, as per sources.

On its website, iRobot, said, “A major Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage is currently impacting our iRobot Home App.”

(With inputs from agencies)