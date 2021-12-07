Sony’s PlayStation executive appears in pedophile sting video, gets axed

On getting featured in an amateur pedophilia sting video, a Sony senior vice president, who was working on the PlayStation Network, has been fired.

As per a video of the YouTube channel People v. Preds, which was posted on December 3, the executive George Cacioppo was allegedly trying to arrange meeting with a person, who was claiming to be a 15-year-old boy.

In the clip, a cameraman can be seen walking on a street towards a house at night. Outside the house, a person, who appears to be Cacioppo, is wearing a PS5 shirt.

The cameraman talks to Cacioppo. A little while later, Cacioppo walks back into the house and closes the door. The cameraman keeps yelling that he will call the cops.

The information about the whole case has also been sent to the District Attorney's Office of San Diego County, confirmed People v. Preds.

According to LinkedIn profile, Cacioppo was a senior vice president of engineering at Sony for last eight years. After allegedly appearing in the clip, Cacioppo lost his job.

In an emailed statement on Sunday, Sony said, "We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment."

(With inputs from agencies)