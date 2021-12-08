Man of his word? Musk again fulfils promise, ‘owns no home’ in US state now

Elon Musk seems to be a man of his word as the billionaire has been fulfilling promises lately.

In the latest development, the Tesla boss seems to have fulfilled a pledge, which he made last year to "own no home."

Musk sold his 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough, California for $30 million. It was a wealthy Silicon Valley enclave, which lies just south of San Francisco.

The property was initially listed for $37.5 million in June when Musk had announced the sale on Twitter. It was later relisted for $31.99 million in October, said records on the MLS.

According to records, the billionaire had bought the property for $23.4 million in 2017.

The listing agents of the property were Brent & Mary Gullixson of Compass. The buyer’s identity has not been revealed till now.

After selling off other properties in California, the 50-year-old billionaire had earlier said that the 47-acre property was his "last remaining house" in the state.

This estate, which is over 100-year-old has a great history. Known as Guignécourt, the property was originally built by Count Christian de Guigné in 1912. He was a member of French nobility, who moved to the area after marrying a California Gold Rush heiress.

