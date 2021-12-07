Donald Trump would have won if US election were held today: Poll

If the US election 2020 were held a year later, in November 20201, more Americans would have voted in favour of the former reality TV star, Donald Trump, rather than for Joe Biden.

As per a survey conducted by the new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, 48 per cent Americans claimed that they would have voted for Donald Trump, whereas only 45 per cent promised to back Biden.

The survey was released exclusively to The Hill.

When it came to American men, 50 per cent of men backed Trump and only 43 per cent supported Biden, whereas in women the vote was equally split at 46 per cent.

However, in the urban population it was Biden who won the votes by 20 percentage point and by four percentage points in suburban areas. The rural population, however, said they would have liked to see Trump continue with his term as Trump led by 33 percentage points in those areas in this survey.

This poll comes at a time when there are murmurs about whether or not Donald Trump will re-run for US election 2024. The data collected by this survey shows that if Trump contests, he may actually have a fair chance at winning back the control of White House, irrespective of the impeachment cases on him in the past.

"The collapse of Biden has led to a surge for President Trump on all fronts both in the GOP primary and in a potential general election," pollster Mark Penn was quoted by The Hill.

This data shows an opposite reality of what really happened in US election 2020. Joe Biden had conquered the elections last year by nearly seven million votes, owing to his strong presence in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The new survey also goes in line with a survey conducted by Quinnipiac University in October 2021 in which it was revealed that nearly 80 per cent of Republicans want former President Donald Trump to run in the US election 2024.