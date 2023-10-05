September hottest month on record by ‘extraordinary’ margin, says EU climate monitor

The world witnessed its hottest month by an “extraordinary” margin in September this year, the European Union climate monitor said on Thursday (Oct 5).

Copernicus Climate Change Service said that September’s average temperature was 0.93 degree Celsius, above the 1991-2020 average and 0.5 degree Celsius above the previous 2020 record.

“It’s just mind-blowing really. Never seen anything like that in any month in our records,” said Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo.

The report further said that the figure was “the most anomalous warm month” in its data going back to 1940.

There is a reason why it is considered an anomaly.

While July and August, too, recorded higher temperatures because they are warmer months on the calendar, September’s temperature was unique considering that the peak of summer had already subsided.

High September temperature an anomaly

Temperature anomalies are key pieces of data in a warming world.

The European Union monitor calculated September’s average temperature to be 16.38 degrees Celsius, which was higher than the old record of 0.5 degree Celsius set in September 2020.

This margin is considered huge in climate records.

“The unprecedented temperatures for the time of year observed in September — following a record summer — have broken records by an extraordinary amount,” Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus, said in a statement.

She said that the “extreme month” has likely pushed 2023 into the “dubious honour of first place” as the hottest year ever, with temperatures about 1.4ºC above pre-industrial average temperatures.

2023 on track to become another record-breaking year

The study further noted that 2023 is on track to become the hottest year on record, with the global mean temperature to be 0.52 degrees Celsius higher than average.

The global temperature for January-September is also 1.4ºC higher than the preindustrial average (from the years 1850 to 1900), the institute added.

The previous record belonged to 2016 and 2020 when temperatures were an average of 1.25 degrees C higher.

The scientists further warned that the El Niño weather phenomenon, which involves the warming of the Pacific Ocean, is also expected to drive global temperatures higher over the remainder of this year.