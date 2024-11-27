South Korea, Seoul

South Korea’s capital Seoul experienced its heaviest November snowfall in recorded history on Wednesday (Nov. 27), with 16.5 cm (6.5 inches) of snow accumulating by 7 am. The previous November record was 12.4 cm, set on November 28, 1972. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), this marks the heaviest snowfall since official records began in 1907.

200 flights cancelled or delayed, commuting disrupted

The extreme weather caused significant disruptions, with more than 200 flights cancelled or delayed across the country. Icy road conditions made for a challenging morning commute in the capital, while emergency responders worked to clear fallen trees, signs, and other snow-related hazards. Thousands of households in Seoul and the central region experienced power outages as snow and fallen trees damaged electricity lines.

President orders swift response to minimise damage

In response to the storm, President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the safety and transport ministries to deploy all available personnel and resources to prevent accidents and minimise disruptions. He also emphasised the importance of quickly relaying weather and traffic updates to the public to avoid further damage.

The severe weather claimed one life and injured four others in a five-vehicle collision in Hongcheon, a town in eastern South Korea. The KMA has warned that snow will continue throughout the country until Thursday noon.

Storm affects broad region

The snowfall impacted a large portion of the country, including the central, eastern, and southwestern regions, where authorities remain on alert as the storm continues.

