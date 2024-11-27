Beijing, China

Constant sneezing and a runny nose led a man in China to get himself checked. To his surprise, he found that a dice had been lodged in his nasal cavity for more than 20 years. However, he had been experiencing symptoms for only about a month. The 23-year-old, known as Xiaoma from Xian, Shanxi province, suffered from chronic sneezing, congestion, and a constant runny nose, Bailu Video reported.

He tried to treat himself at home but the problem continued. He used traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) which did not help. So he sought medical help at Xian Gaoxin Hospital.

The clinic's medical records show that there he was diagnosed with allergic rhinitis. The doctors also noted the presence of a foreign object in his nasal passage. To identify what it was, a nasal endoscopy was conducted by Yang Rong, an otolaryngologist. Everyone was shocked to see a dice lodged in his nasal cavity.

“During the nasal endoscopy, we discovered a foreign object – a white lump coated with secretions. Upon extraction, it turned out to be a two-cm dice," Yang said.

Dice had gotten stuck to the tissues

The dice was partially corroded because of being lodged in his nasal cavity for a long time. "It was located in the lower nasal passage, causing damage to the nasal mucosa,” Yang explained.

Xiaoma was stumped to find a dice in his nose. He said that it might have entered his nose when he was about three or four years old. However, he isn't sure how it got there. The procedure to remove it was complicated as over the years, the dice had stuck itself to the surrounding tissues.

Any mishandling would have led to the dice falling into his airway which could have caused suffocation.

The doctors performed surgery to remove the dice, which finally left Xiaoma's body after almost 20 years.

Social media users were shocked to learn about the strange problem, with some wondering how a dice went up a three-year-old's nose.