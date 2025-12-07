/Senior US officials on India visit this week to push for deeper trade and strategic ties

Two senior US officials will arrive in the Indian capital this week, in what will be seen as a carefully calibrated push to strengthen ties with Delhi, with a focus on firming up political & trade ties. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker will begin her five-day India visit from today, during which she will travel to both New Delhi and Bengaluru. A State Department statement described the trip as intended to “advance the U.S.-India strategic partnership, deepen economic and commercial ties, including increasing American exports, and foster collaboration in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and space exploration.”

Hooker is scheduled to hold Foreign Office Consultations with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and will discuss “regional security, economic cooperation, and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific”. In Bengaluru, she will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and meet private-sector leaders. The statement explicitly linked the visit to “President Trump’s priorities for a strong U.S.-India partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The timing of this visit is key, coming just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded a two-day state visit to India. During the visit, President Putin and PM Modi set an ambitious target of $100 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030 and pledged to rebalance a trade heavily skewed in Moscow’s favour because of India's import of discounted Russian oil. India-Russia trade has surged from $8.1 billion in 2020 to $68.7 billion in the current financial year, largely driven by Indian purchases of Russian crude.

Washington has responded with tariffs: a 50% levy on many Indian exports, which is seen as a penalty linked to Russian oil imports. A separate trade delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer arrives this week for talks aimed at concluding the long-delayed first phase of a bilateral trade agreement. Indian negotiators will be headed by Commerce Ministry Joint Secretary Darpan Jain. Despite the trade friction, the US remains India’s largest trading partner, though Indian exports to the US have seen a slowdown even as Delhi looks for diversification.

The visits follow weekend's of the India-US Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism, where both sides condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir and near the Red Fort. A joint statement demanded “additional designations of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxy groups, supporters, sponsors, financiers and backers, under the UN 1267 sanctions regime”. India welcomed Washington’s recent designation of The Resistance Front (TRF), widely seen as a proxy of LeT, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation.