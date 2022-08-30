Self-driving cars from Tesla to be ready by year-end, says Elon Musk

Tesla has been looking to perfect the self-driving technology in their cars for quite some time and it looks like the solution is almost ready. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the company is looking to have the technology ready by the end of the year and added that it can be widely released in both United and Europe around the same time if they can acquire the necessary regulatory approvals.

Musk was in attendance at an energy conference in Norway and when asked about Tesla’s plans, he said that the complete focus is currently on self-driving electric cars and the SpaceX Starship program.

"The two technologies I am focused on, trying to ideally get done before the end of the year, are getting our Starship into orbit ... and then having Tesla cars to be able to do self-driving,” he said.

"Have self-driving in wide release at least in the U.S., and ... potentially in Europe, depending on regulatory approval," Musk added according to Reuters.

Musk also said that although the world is moving towards sustainable sources of energy, it will be necessary to extract oil and gases in order to continue operations at present.

"Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise, civilisation will crumble," Musk told reporters on the sidelines of the conference according to Reuters.

"One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy and to a sustainable economy," he said. "That will take some decades to complete." He said offshore wind power generation in the North Sea, combined with stationary battery packs, could become a key source of energy. "It could provide a strong, sustainable energy source in winter," he further explained.

