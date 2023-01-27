Security chief of Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran killed in gun attack; Baku protests to Tehran

The security chief of Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran was killed on Friday (January 27) in a gun attack. According to a statement issued by the Azeri foreign ministry, "A man armed with a Kalashnikov killed the head of the diplomatic mission's guard." Two other guards were injured in the attack. The ministry said the injured guards were in satisfactory condition and an investigation into the attack was launched, the news agency AFP reported. The attack comes amid increasing tensions between the two countries.

CCTV footage showed the gunman entering the embassy premises and opening fire on security guards. One of the guards was seen trying to disarm the attacker. However, WION could not verify the authenticity of this footage.

Tehran's police chief General Hossein Rahimi said that the attacker was arrested. He is an Iranian man married to an Azerbaijani woman. General Rahimi added that the attacker claimed his wife had been held at the Azerbaijan embassy for nine months.

The Azerbaijan government said that it was evacuating staff from its embassy in Tehran as it blamed the Iranian government for the terrorist attack. "All responsibility for the attack lies with Iran," Azerbaijani foreign ministry spokesperson Ayxan Hacizada said, AFP reported citing local media. Hacizada added that a recent anti-Azerbaijani campaign in Iran encouraged the attack. The foreign ministry also summoned the Iranian ambassador to Baku to express its anger and demand justice.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that based on evidence and initial observations, the attacker's motive was completely personal. "Necessary security measures have been taken to continue normal activities at the embassy and diplomats of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran," Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying on a government site.

(With inputs from agencies)



