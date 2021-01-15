Secret Service pays $3000 to use toilet near Ivanka Trump's house: Report

US Secret Service has been paying $3000 per month for an apartment near Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's home in Washington to provide toilet and office facilities to agents protecting the couple. The Kushners have a sprawling 5000 square feet home in Washington with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. But as per CNN report, agents protecting the couple do not enter the home.

CNN cited a source to say that it was not known why didn't the agents tasked with providing security to the couple use one bathroom in the home. It is not yet clear whether permission was denied.

The Secret Service has rented the apartment since 2017. This means that more than $100,000 has been paid till now.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere has been mentioned to have denied that Secret Service was refused permission to use facilities at Ivanka's house.

Deere said that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had "utmost respect" for the secret agents protecting the couple.

He claimed that their house was always open to them. Secret Service reportedly denied a comment.