Secret Service agents to be quarantined after Trump's Tulsa rally as precaution

Dozens of Secret Service agents will be quarantined as a precaution following US President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to CNN, the mass quarantine has led to the decision that Secret Service agents involved with presidential trips must be tested for coronavirus for the next couple of weeks -- 24 to 48 hours before a presidential trip. The new testing mandate will be in place until July 4.

A Secret Service official said the quarantining will not impact the agency's operations.

The steps come after two Secret Service agents who attended the rally tested positive for coronavirus.

Some advance team staffers who worked on the event had tested positive for the virus.

Attendees at the rally were not required to wear masks or practice social distancing, despite the administration's top public health officials stressing the importance of both measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Several administration officials at the rally did not wear masks.

Those attending the rally had to agree not to sue the campaign if they contracted coronavirus, acknowledging the "inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present."

