One million requests? Trump's Tulsa rally was sabotaged by K-pop fans and TikTok users

Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America recently held his first post-coronavirus election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The rally was touted as the reinvigoration of his presidential campaign. However, it was marred with a much lower turnout than expected.

According to Trump’s campaign management, one million requests had been made to attend the rally. However, people questioned the claim once they saw the turnout.

K-pop saves the day?

Turns out, courtesy of K-pop (South Korean pop music) fans and TikTok personalities had registered for his rally online, but with no intention of going at all.

Healthcare professionals were worried of a spike in coronavirus infection rates. Trump had decided to cancel an outdoor speech because he had expected a much bigger turnout.

Only 6,200 people had turned up for the rally, with the venue - BOK Center’s large section - with a capacity of 19,000 remaining unoccupied.

TikTok users and K-pop fans confessed to being the reason behind the inflated attendance at Trump's first political rally in months.

During the speech, Trump spent 104 minutes explaining how violent attempts were being made to takeover the White House.

He further told his supporters why he wants coronavirus testing to be slowed down, and claimed to know 19 different versions of the coronavirus.

"A wacko"

He also recently referred to ex-aide John Bolton as “incapable, a wacko, grossly incompetent, and a liar”.

An upcoming book by John Bolton alleges that Trump sought China's help to ensure his re-election as the US president. It’s called “The room where it happened: A White House memoir”.

Trump says this book contains classified information and threatens national security and tried blocking the book's release by seeking a temporary restraining order against its publication.

But the US judiciary has turned down his request, and the book is expected to release next week, in a series of events that could affect the chances of his re-election