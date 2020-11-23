'Scrappy kid from Scranton': Pennsylvania renames street to honour Joe Biden

To honour the US President-elect Joe Biden and his achievements, his home state Pennsylvania has renamed a street after him.

After Biden's historic win in the recently-held US elections, his hometown, Scranton, renamed a street after him, near his childhood home. "This morning I had the opportunity to join U.S. Senator Bob Casey and Marywood University to unveil a Joe Biden Way street sign to honor our President-Elect. This sign is a step toward recognizing this achievement for our City, in hopes of giving a lasting boost of confidence to every child who lives here," the Mayor of Scranton, Paige Cognetti, said on Facebook.

The sign has been installed at the intersection of Fisk Street and North Washington Avenue in the Green Ridge, which is a few steps away from his home where Biden grew up, before moving to Delaware.

"He knows how proud of him we are, and it lifts the people of the city. We feel proud one of ours is the President of the United States," former Scranton Mayor Jimmy Connors told local media channel.

Biden's love for the city has also been mentioned by the former US President Barack Obama under whom Biden served as Vice President. Obama had appreciated Biden as the "scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware's favorite son."