/Saudi Arabia, UAE separately launched retaliatory strikes on Iran amid regional conflict: Report

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reportedly carried out separate strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks launched against them during the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to two current and one former senior US officials. The reported operations mark the first known direct military action by Saudi Arabia and the UAE against Iran, signaling a major shift in regional dynamics and a more aggressive stance by Gulf monarchies toward Tehran. The officials, who spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the operations, declined to reveal the exact targets or timing of the strikes.

Neither Riyadh nor Abu Dhabi has publicly acknowledged the attacks. Both governments have consistently maintained that they are acting only in self-defense despite hosting American military bases during the conflict. Reuters earlier reported the Saudi operation, while The Wall Street Journal first reported the Emirati strikes. For decades, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have relied heavily on the United States for protection against Iran. However, regional tensions escalated sharply after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, despite opposition from several Gulf nations.

Iran later responded with thousands of missiles and drone attacks targeting Gulf states that host US military installations. The strikes reportedly caused severe damage to airports, energy facilities, seaports, and hotels across the region, killing at least 19 civilians and disrupting the Gulf’s reputation as a secure business and tourism hub.

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The continued attacks are said to have prompted Saudi Arabia and the UAE to launch direct retaliation against Iran. It remains unclear whether either Gulf nation coordinated the strikes with the United States or whether the actions reflect weakening confidence in Washington’s ability to deter Iran.

“Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE understand that they ultimately have to come to their own understandings with Iran,” said Firas Maksad, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa at Eurasia Group. “They realize that the war is unlikely to topple the Iranian government, and any US-Iran deal is unlikely to decisively eliminate the threat that Iran’s ballistic missiles and drones, and support for regional militias, pose to them,” he added. Maintaining leverage while avoiding a wider regional war was a key objective, according to Maksad.

“Their retaliatory strikes were carried out with that reality in mind, but also while calibrating the response so as not to slide into further escalation.” Analysts also believe the military actions may have been intended, at least partly, to strengthen ties with the administration of US President Donald Trump. Trump had earlier hinted at Gulf involvement in anti-Iran operations. In March, he said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was “fighting with us.” Later that month, Trump stated: “Saudi Arabia fought, Qatar fought, UAE fought, Bahrain fought, and Kuwait fought.”

None of those Gulf nations has officially confirmed direct participation in attacks against Iran or whether US operations were launched from their territories. Security experts say regional governments fear that openly joining the conflict could invite more Iranian retaliation and trigger domestic backlash due to widespread anti-Israel sentiment across the Middle East. Still, Saudi and Emirati leaders had previously warned that military action against Iran remained an option.

After ballistic missiles exploded over Riyadh in March, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud warned that the kingdom’s patience was limited. “We will not shy away from protecting our country and our economic resources,” he said. Despite the escalation, Saudi Arabia has continued diplomatic engagement with Iran and supported mediation efforts led by Pakistan between Tehran and Washington.

The UAE, however, has adopted a tougher approach, strengthening defense ties with both the United States and Israel. During the conflict, Israel reportedly transferred Iron Dome missile defense systems to the Emirates to help intercept Iranian attacks. On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi directly accused the UAE of taking part in hostile operations against Tehran. “They participated in these attacks and may even have acted directly against us,” he said, according to Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency.