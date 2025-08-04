/US Border Patrol chief Michael Banks resigns amid DHS leadership shake-up

Michael Banks, the chief of the US Border Patrol, resigned on Thursday (May 14), becoming the latest senior immigration enforcement official to exit the Trump administration. "We thank US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks for his decades of service to this country," Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said. "During his time as chief, the border was transformed from chaos to the most secure border ever recorded," Scott added. US President Donald Trump returned to office after campaigning on promises to tighten border security, curb crossings at the US-Mexico border, and deport millions of undocumented migrants.

During Banks’ tenure, the Border Patrol expanded its role beyond border security, participating in immigration enforcement operations in major US cities. Agents conducted raids and migrant roundups in places including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The resignation follows several leadership changes within Trump’s immigration enforcement apparatus. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was replaced in March, while Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, recently announced plans to step down later this month.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Michael Banks?

Banks was appointed by Trump in January 2025 after previously serving as Texas’s ‘border czar’ under Governor Greg Abbott. Before that, he spent more than two decades with the Border Patrol, though mostly in mid-level leadership roles. Unlike some high-profile officials involved in immigration crackdowns, Banks maintained a relatively low public profile during controversial city-level enforcement operations. Meanwhile, Border Patrol official Bovino frequently led groups of agents through Democratic-led cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis. In his farewell message to agents, Banks wrote he would ‘forever be the greatest defender’ of the agency. Banks had previously left CBP during President Joe Biden’s administration, citing low morale and disagreements with border policies, before returning under Trump’s second term.