/China to order 200 Boeing jets; Trump says Xi offered to broker peace with Iran

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 15) said Chinese President Xi Jinping had expressed willingness to help end the ongoing Iran war and support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while also indicating that Beijing had committed to purchasing 200 Boeing aircraft.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity during his China visit, Trump said Xi had offered assistance in reducing tensions in West Asia amid disruptions to global shipping routes.

“He’d like to see the Hormuz Strait open. He said, ‘If I can be of any help whatsoever, I would like to help,’” the American leader said while describing his discussions with Xi.

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Trump announces Boeing deal with China

Trump also claimed that China had agreed to buy 200 Boeing aircraft, describing the proposed agreement as a major boost for American manufacturing and jobs.

“It was sort of like a statement, but I think it was a commitment,” Trump said while referring to his talks with Xi.

“That’s a lot of jobs,” he added.

According to US media reports, the potential deal could include hundreds of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft along with larger wide-body models such as the 787 Dreamliner and 777.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg was part of the US delegation during the Beijing summit. Last month, Ortberg had said any major Chinese order would depend heavily on the state of US-China relations and ongoing trade negotiations.

China’s last major Boeing purchase took place in 2017 during Trump’s first presidential term, when Beijing agreed to buy 300 aircraft in a deal estimated to be worth $37 billion.

China calls for stable economic ties with US

China’s Ministry of Commerce said Beijing was willing to work with Washington to expand areas of cooperation while reducing points of disagreement between the two countries.

Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said the latest economic and trade consultations between the two sides in South Korea involved “candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges”.

The spokesperson said both countries had agreed to continue strengthening pragmatic cooperation based on “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”.

The latest diplomatic engagements come amid efforts by both powers to stabilise ties while navigating growing geopolitical tensions linked to trade, Taiwan and the ongoing conflict in West Asia.