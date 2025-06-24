/The 'Hondius' Investigation: Argentina probes Ushuaia connection to deadly cruise ship virus

Argentine health authorities announced Thursday (May 14) that a team of scientists will head to Ushuaia, a port city in the country's south, to test for the presence of hantavirus in the area next week. The MV Hondius cruise ship left Ushuaia on April 1, an outbreak of the rare hantavirus on board later claiming three lives and setting off an international health alert. Local health officials have expressed skepticism over whether the passengers picked up the virus in Ushuaia, citing the incubation period of the disease, among other reasons. Juan Petrina, a provincial health official, said Thursday that scientists from Argentina's top epidemiological institute would be sent to Ushuaia next week to assess whether the virus exists in the region.

"The results should be ready within four weeks," he said, speaking to reporters as quoted by news agency AFP. Researchers from the Malbran Institute in Buenos Aires will join forces with local specialists to collect samples, which will then be dispatched to laboratories for further examination.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The virus typically passes from infected rodents to humans through their urine, faeces and saliva. No vaccines or dedicated treatments are currently available for the rare respiratory condition. While hantavirus is endemic in several parts of Argentina, Tierra del Fuego province, where Ushuaia is situated, has never documented a single case.

"The epidemiological situation in the area hasn't changed much. We haven't had any cases, and it has already been 45 days since the vessel set sail," Petrina added. The World Health Organisation has said it believes the first infection took place prior to the ship's departure, with transmission between passengers occurring once the voyage was underway.