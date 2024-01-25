Saudi Arabia set to open first alcohol store for non-Muslim diplomats

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is gearing up to open its first alcohol store in the capital city of Riyadh that will exclusively serve non-Muslim diplomats in the country, according to a report by news agency AFP, citing sources.

Up until now, the kingdom had strict rules governing liquor sales where the non-Muslim diplomats had to import alcohol via a diplomatic pouch, or sealed official package.

However, under the new plan, alcohol sales will take place in a store in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, a neighbourhood replete with foreign missions. According to Saudi government officials, a new regulatory framework was being introduced to counter the "illicit trade of alcohol goods and products received by diplomatic missions".

"The new process will focus on allocating specific quantities of alcohol goods when entering the kingdom to put an end to the previous unregulated process that caused an uncontrolled exchange of such goods in the kingdom," read the statement.

Notably, alcohol is forbidden in Islam and is regarded as 'haram'. The issue becomes all the more sensitive in Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Muslim world, housing the religion's holiest sites in the cities of Mecca and Medina.

Under the current laws, drinking alcohol can be punishable by hundreds of lashes, deportation, fines, or imprisonment. However, as part of the reforms, the whipping has largely been replaced by jail sentences.

The change in stance regarding the liquor policy comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is competing with its neighbours, especially Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, for foreign investment and tourism dollars.

Liquor is available in myriad hotels, restaurants and bars in Dubai while in neighbouring Qatar, alcohol is served in licensed hotels and restaurants to non-Muslims over 21 years old.

Under its Vision 2030 programme, which seeks to build a post-oil economy, Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been gradually giving up on some of its rigid values.

Last year, the kingdom received the nod to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034 and learning from the Qatar experience where alcohol became a big talking point, the conservative nation is already making amends.