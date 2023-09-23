Gravitas: 'Will continue sports washing', says Saudi Arabia crown prince

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Western media have time and again accused him of "sports washing". Now he himself has owned up to it. In fact, he has said that he plans to do it even more. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos