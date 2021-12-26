Santa Claus's 'house' in North Pole goes under hammer, gets listed for $1 million

A home, listed as Santa Claus's house in the "North Pole", is up for auction. The property has been listed for more than $1 million.

The listing of the property on a real estate website Zillow, said, "A winter lover's paradise nestled on 25 idyllic acres."

According to the listing, the house has been constructed in 1822. In 2016, it was initially listed on the website for the estimated value of $656,957.

In five years, the value of the property has grown significantly. It has been now valued at $1,031,401.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the house, which is spread in over 2,500 square feet.

It also features a river rock fireplace, which stretches from the floor to the ceiling.

Not just this, the property also has a gourmet oven with 12 cookie settings and hot cocoa tap.

The listing said that the house also has a main cabin, toy-making facility, sleigh garage, reindeer stables and nearby elf houses.

Although the real Santa’s home is not for sale, anyone can get a virtual tour of the property.

(With inputs from agencies)