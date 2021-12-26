UK cops nab armed 19-year-old for entering Windsor Castle premises where Queen celebrates Christmas

On responding to reports of a security breach, police in the UK have arrested an armed intruder on Saturday.

On Christmas Day, the person had entered the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is celebrating the festival with family.

According to the police, the breach was reported around 8:30 am local time.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said that security protocols were initiated by the officials "within moments of the man entering the grounds."

The suspect, who is a 19-year-old teen from Southampton, could not enter any buildings, Mears said as reported by CBS News.

The teen is in custody and a probe is going on in the case, the report said.

"The teen has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public," Mears added.

After cancelling the traditional plans of visiting Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth of Britain is spending Christmas this year at the castle along with Prince Charles and Camilla, who is the Duchess of Cornwall.

Although the royal family usually spends Christmas and the New Year at Sandringham House in Berkshire, it decided to celebrate the holiday at this castle due to the rising COVID-19 cases, as per the UK media.

