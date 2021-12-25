Watch: Finally, revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope scales sky on Christmas

WION Web Team
Kourou (French Guiana) Published: Dec 25, 2021, 07:17 PM(IST)

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was launched by an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on Saturday. Photograph:( Twitter )

On Christmas, NASA seems to have given a memorable present to the world by successfully launching James Webb Space Telescope from French Guiana. The much-awaited launch had witnessed several hiccups in the past. But finally, the revolutionary instrument was launched by an Ariane 5 rocket

On Christmas, NASA seems to have given a memorable present to the world by successfully launching James Webb Space Telescope from French Guiana.  

The much-awaited launch had witnessed several hiccups in the past. But finally, the revolutionary instrument was launched by an Ariane 5 rocket early on Saturday.  

The powerful $9 billion telescope has been built to explore the farthest points of the universe and get numerous answers. It will mainly view the cosmos in the infrared spectrum.  

The launch, which happened on South America’s northeastern coast, seems to have opened a new era of astronomical exploration.  

The lift-off occurred at about 7.30 am EST (1230 GMT) from the European Space Agency's (ESA) launch base. The event was also shown live.  

After a 26-minute ride into the space, the 14,000-pound instrument is expected to get released from the French-built rocket. It will slowly open up into nearly the size of a tennis court in the coming 13 days as it sails onwards.  

Moving for around two more weeks in space, the new telescope will reach its destination in solar orbit, which is around one million miles from Earth. The special orbital path of the telescope will ensure it is in constant alignment with Earth as the planet and telescope will move around the sun in sync.  

(With inputs from agencies) 

