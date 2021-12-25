Watch: Finally, revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope scales sky on Christmas

On Christmas, NASA seems to have given a memorable present to the world by successfully launching James Webb Space Telescope from French Guiana.

We have LIFTOFF of the @NASAWebb Space Telescope!



At 7:20am ET (12:20 UTC), the beginning of a new, exciting decade of science climbed to the sky. Webb’s mission to #UnfoldTheUniverse will change our understanding of space as we know it. pic.twitter.com/Al8Wi5c0K6 — NASA (@NASA) December 25, 2021 ×

The much-awaited launch had witnessed several hiccups in the past. But finally, the revolutionary instrument was launched by an Ariane 5 rocket early on Saturday.

The powerful $9 billion telescope has been built to explore the farthest points of the universe and get numerous answers. It will mainly view the cosmos in the infrared spectrum.

The launch, which happened on South America’s northeastern coast, seems to have opened a new era of astronomical exploration.

#NASAWebb is safely in space with its solar array drawing power from the Sun! Its reaction wheels will keep the spacecraft pointed in the right direction so that its sunshield can protect the telescope from radiation and heat: https://t.co/NZJ7sSJ8fX#UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/s4nfqvKJZD — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 25, 2021 ×

The lift-off occurred at about 7.30 am EST (1230 GMT) from the European Space Agency's (ESA) launch base. The event was also shown live.

After a 26-minute ride into the space, the 14,000-pound instrument is expected to get released from the French-built rocket. It will slowly open up into nearly the size of a tennis court in the coming 13 days as it sails onwards.

Moving for around two more weeks in space, the new telescope will reach its destination in solar orbit, which is around one million miles from Earth. The special orbital path of the telescope will ensure it is in constant alignment with Earth as the planet and telescope will move around the sun in sync.

(With inputs from agencies)