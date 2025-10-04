/Sanae Takaichi to become Japan's first female PM, but women aren't happy - Here's why. Hint: She is NOT a feminist

Sanae Takaichi, a 65-year-old ultra-conservative, is now set to become the first female prime minister of Japan. She will now lead the long-governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In a country like Japan, which ranks low on gender equality, the news of its first female PM should be encouraging for the people of Japan, but it does not seem so. The female population of the country does not seem quite happy with Takaichi being the PM, and here is why:

Takaichi has promised to improve the female participation in the Tokyo cabinet, but since she is an ultra-conservative, her views and ideologies are impressing more men than Japanese women.

What's the situation of gender quality in Japanese parliament?

As per a report by the Associated Press, when it comes to advocating for diversity and gender equality in the LDP (Where ministerial roles are limited), women are often sidelined. In the lower house, there are only 15 per cent women lawmakersand just two of Japan’s 47 prefectural governors are women. One thing that will heavily impact Takaichi's role in women's rights is her loyalty to the male party heavies.

What's her stance on women?

Takaichi has been seen as opposed to all the reforms that advocate for better representation and the position of women in society. The soon-to-be Japanese PM has supported the LDP’s view that women should serve as good mothers and wives. She opposes same-sex marriage, male-only imperial succession reforms, and legal changes allowing married couples to keep separate surnames.

Past in glance