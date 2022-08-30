San Diego zoo penguin gets orthopaedic shoes for foot condition

A penguin from the San Diego Zoo's African penguin colony has been given orthopaedic footwear to help it manage a degenerative foot ailment.

According to a news release from the San Diego Wildlife Alliance, the 4-year-old penguin called Lucas has sores on his feet as a result of the chronic illness bumblefoot, which refers to a variety of avian foot issues.

Bumblefoot may cause sepsis and infection-related mortality if neglected.

Thera-Paw, a company that makes rehabilitative and assistive equipment for animals with specific needs, was contacted by the zoo's wildlife care specialists.

A penguin named Lucas does a test walk with custom orthopedic footwear at the San Diego Zoo. Photo credits: AP

To stop pressure sores from forming when Lucas stands and walks, Thera-Paw designed him a pair of neoprene and rubber shoes.

More over three years ago, the penguin's issues first surfaced.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has declared African penguins to be endangered due to a drastic drop in their population.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also WATCH | WION takes you inside Tel Aviv's Freedom Farm | Safe haven for abused & rescued animals