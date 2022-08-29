This man is travelling from Europe to China on horseback, says the animal 'tries to elope with another horse'

Believe it or not, Xu Zhixian, a man from China, is riding from Europe to China on horseback, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday (August 29).

It's not a medieval-era story, it's reality. SCMP reported that Xu hails from Heze in Shandong province, eastern China and he started his journey earlier this year.

The 32-year-old has been documenting his beautiful journey. he posts videos on his social media account for his followers.

Xu told Ziniu News, "I told my family I wanted to ride on horseback to China, but they didn’t believe me until I bought a horse and started my journey."

Xu started his journey at Lalin in Spain on February 20. He has already reached the Netherlands, which means he has covered a journey of more than 2,500 kilometres so far.

"When someone asked me why, I said there was no reason. I just do it because I want to," Xu was quoted as saying in the report.

The report mentions that Xu had previously only ridden a horse once. A horse seller taught him how to ride before his journey started.

In around three months, they became "good buddies" and the seller even suggested he must take an eight-year-old purebred Arabian white male horse. Xu named that horse, Huihui.

Xu said, "If I went hiking by myself, it would take me six hours to finish 30 kilometres a day. It takes between 10 and 12 hours on the horse because he keeps eating on the way."

Xu mentions another issue he has been facing. He claimed Huihui could be seduced by another horse and "elope".

Xu explained, "He tries to elope with another horse almost every day. He is usually reluctant to move, but whenever he meets another horse, I cannot stop him from running to them, no matter how hard I pull the reins."

