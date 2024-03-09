Sam Altman will return to OpenAI's board with three new directors

Following an investigation by law firm WilmerHale into the circumstances surrounding the November dismissal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the world's leading artificial intelligence company announced on Friday that Altman would be returning to the board.

The probe concluded, leading to the establishment of new governance rules and an enhanced conflict of interest policy. The board unanimously expressed support for Altman's leadership.

In addition to Altman, the new directors appointed include Sue Desmond-Hellmann, former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nicole Seligman, former president of Sony Entertainment, and Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart. Altman welcomed the new board members, emphasising the significant work ahead for the company.

The investigation by WilmerHale revealed that Altman's dismissal was not linked to concerns about OpenAI's finances or product safety but rather stemmed from a breakdown in the relationship and loss of trust between the prior board and Altman.

The law firm found that the prior board believed its actions would address internal management challenges, not anticipating that they would destabilise the company.

While WilmerHale acknowledged that the prior board had the discretion to terminate Altman, it also stated that Altman's conduct did not necessitate removal.

OpenAI announced the adoption of new corporate governance guidelines, the establishment of a whistleblower hotline, and the reinforcement of its conflict-of-interest policy. However, specific details about these improvements were not provided in the statement.

Altman's return as CEO, just days after his firing, followed strong expressions of shock from employees, investors, and Microsoft, OpenAI's major financial backer.