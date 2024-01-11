An AI marketplace? OpenAI launches GPT Store for buying and selling customised chatbots

OpenAI launched its GPT Store on Wednesday (Jan 10), which is a unique kind of marketplace where users of paid ChatGPT will be able to buy and sell customised chatbot agents based on the language models of the company.



The company, which is majorly popular for creating ChatGPT which brought a boom in the AI industry, has already started offering customised bots through its paid service called ChatGPT Plus. This new store will permit users to offer as well as monetise a varied range of tools.

Users create more than 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT

Using the new models, the users can develop chatbot agents with their own personalities or themes, which include models for negotiating salary, developing recipes and creating lesson plans.



Announcing the launch of the GPT Store in a blog post, OpenAI said that users have already created ChatGPT's more than 3 million custom versions. It added that it has been planning to highlight useful GPT tools inside the newly launched store every week.

The GPT store has been compared to the App store of Apple and is said to be leading new development in the AI space with the assistance of a wide range of users. In a similar kind of offering, Meta has been providing chatbots with differing personalities.



Originally, the GPT store was slated to open in November, however, an internal upheaval in the company which led to OpenAI’s board firing Sam Altman as CEO, delayed its launch.



In a blog post, the company said that it will launch a revenue-sharing programme in the year's first quarter through which it will pay the builders on the basis of user engagement with their GPTs.



In an email sent to the platform's developers, OpenAI informed the users to ensure that the chatbots customised by them fulfil usage policies and GPT brand guidelines.

Watch: Sam Altman to launch new AI firm? In a press release, accompanied by the launch, the company emphasised various products already on offer which included ones from the hiking app AllTrails and the design app Canva.



In its inaugural demo day for developers, Altman said that the developers' legal costs will be covered, if they run afoul of copyright law while creating products on the basis of ChatGPT and OpenAI’s technology.



OpenAI has also been sued numerous times for alleged copyright infringement and for making use of copyrighted text to train the company's large language models.