Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator support, able to speak

Author Salman Rushdie who was attacked on Friday at an event in New York has been taken off ventilator support, reports said.

Rushdie's book agent Andrew Wylie confirmed that Rushdie was able to talk again. Wylie had claimed earlier that the author may lose an eye due to the brutal attack while informing that Rushdie's nerves in his arm were severed and his liver was stabbed and damaged.

Rushdie was hospitalised after 24-year-old alleged assailant Hadi Mata rushed on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed him multiple times.

People rushed to rescue the India-born writer as emergency services arrived on the scene. Rushdie was airlifted to hospital as doctors performed surgery in a Pennsylvania hospital.

The attack was condemned by several leaders and activists around the world as European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: "International rejection of such criminal actions, which violate fundamental rights and freedoms, is the only path towards a better and more peaceful world."

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a tweet said: “The attack on Salman Rushdie is appalling. We’re all praying for his speedy recovery."

