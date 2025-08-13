Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /World
  Russians will continue 'massive attacks' on energy targets, says intelligence reports: Zelensky

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 17, 2026, 24:47 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 24:52 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia will continue massive energy attacks, saying evolving strikes hinder peace efforts, while urging tougher sanctions on Rosatom and Russian elites.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday (Feb 16) that intelligence reports said that Russians will continue to launch "massive attacks" on energy targets. The president added that more attacks from Russia will make it more difficult to produce an agreement on ending the war, which has been ongoing for around four years now. The Ukrainian leader claimed that Russian attacks are "evolving" with combinations of weapons and require special defence.

This came after Zelensky urged the US and European nations to deport Russian elites who support Moscow’s war effort. In a post on the social media platform X, Zelensky stated that the wealthy relatives of Russian officials must return home from European countries, as they lack “respect" for anyone.

"Europeans have done a lot. But they haven’t yet sanctioned Russian nuclear energy, Rosatom, the persons and their relatives, their children, who live off their money in Europe, in the United States, who pay with these profits for their education at European universities, who own real estate in the United States. A lot of real estate. They financially support children and relatives everywhere," the Ukrainian leader said in the post.

"F**k away to Russia. Go home. You don't respect anybody in the United States. You don't respect the rules. You don't respect democracy. You don't respect Ukraine or Europe. Go home," he added to the post.

About the Author

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

