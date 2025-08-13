/Russians will continue ‘massive attacks’ on energy targets, says intelligence reports: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday (Feb 16) that intelligence reports said that Russians will continue to launch "massive attacks" on energy targets. The president added that more attacks from Russia will make it more difficult to produce an agreement on ending the war, which has been ongoing for around four years now. The Ukrainian leader claimed that Russian attacks are "evolving" with combinations of weapons and require special defence.

This came after Zelensky urged the US and European nations to deport Russian elites who support Moscow’s war effort. In a post on the social media platform X, Zelensky stated that the wealthy relatives of Russian officials must return home from European countries, as they lack “respect" for anyone.

"Europeans have done a lot. But they haven’t yet sanctioned Russian nuclear energy, Rosatom, the persons and their relatives, their children, who live off their money in Europe, in the United States, who pay with these profits for their education at European universities, who own real estate in the United States. A lot of real estate. They financially support children and relatives everywhere," the Ukrainian leader said in the post.