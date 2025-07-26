/'Last time Iran...': Trump threatens Tehran after meeting with Netanyahu, says there'll be 'no deal' consequences

US President Donald Trump met the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Feb 11), where the leaders discussed multiple topics, including the nuclear deal with Iran. The American president, via a social media post, warned Tehran that there would be consequences if no deal was signed. "I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that it will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer - That did not work well for them," he added.

He further wrote, "Hopefully, this time they will be more reasonable and responsible. Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump wants Iran's ballistic missiles as part of discussion

Earlier, the American president, in an interview on Tuesday (Feb 10), said that it was a "no-brainer" that any deal with Iran would include its nuclear programme. Still, he also thought it would be possible to address Iran's ballistic missile stockpiles. When questioned about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's take on the upcoming talks, Trump said he doesn't think Netanyahu is nervous about the US-Iran negotiations. "He also wants a deal. He wants a good deal."

Trump expressed hope for further negotiation. He claimed that Iran "wants to make a deal very badly" and is engaging much more seriously than during previous talks due to the military threat. "Last time they didn't believe I would do it," Trump said, alluding to his decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities in June. “They overplayed their hand,” he said.

