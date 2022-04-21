Russian-Ukraine war: Biden announces additional $800 million military aid to Kyiv

As the war with Russia enters its next phase, with Russian forces continuing their large-scale operation to take control of Ukraine's east, US President Biden stated Thursday that the US will deliver another round of security assistance to Ukraine for around $800 million.

According to the president, the equipment will "further boost Ukraine's ability to combat in the east in the Donbas region."

The package comprises 72 155mm howitzers, 144,000 artillery rounds, 72 tactical vehicles to tow the howitzers, and 121 unmanned aerial vehicle systems, or "Phoenix Ghost" drones, according to the Defense Department.

"We won't always be able to advertise everything that our partners are doing to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom, but to modernise Teddy Roosevelt's famous advice, sometimes we will speak softly and carry a large Javelin, because we're sending a lot of those in as well," he said.

Also read | Russia seeks India drug imports as pharmacies run short of medicines amid Ukraine war, sanctions

When lawmakers return to Washington next week, the US president said he would ask Congress to enact a supplemental bill to provide more funds for Ukraine.

Also read | Amid Russia's Donbas offensive, US sends warplanes to Ukraine

He also proposed a new humanitarian parole programme for Ukrainians with ties to the United States, which would allow them to enter the country via a "expedient conduit" rather than the southern border.

Since the United States demands visas for admission, tens of thousands of Ukrainians have flown to Mexico to claim refuge at the border.