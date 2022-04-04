Russian troops selling 'looted' goods in Belarus bazaar, alleges Ukraine

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Reports say Ukraine has accused Russian troops of arranging "specialised bazaar" in Belarus to sell goods stolen from Ukrainians.

Ukraine's defence ministry has reportedly said that Russian troops were selling household goods like washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and jewellery including bicycles, motorcycles and carpets taken from the country.

The ministry alleged that the "bazaar" was opened in Naroulia town in Belarus with "industrial goods and household things" moving to Buryn town near Russia.

Ukraine said Russian troops had "unloading packages" which it had "looted" headed towards Mozir city in Belarus.

In fact, Ukraine's spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko in a tweet said: "As Russian troops retreat from the Kyiv region after having sustained immense losses, they are looting houses of ordinary people. Electronics, clothes, shoes, cosmetics."

Nikolenko angrily added: "This is not an army. This is a disgrace."

"We will never forget and we will never forgive," he added. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian troops "murderers, torturers, rapists, looters" after bodies of civilians were reportedly found near Kyiv.

"I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel," President Zelensky said, adding, "I want all the leaders of the Russian Federation to see how their orders are being fulfilled."

