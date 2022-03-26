Why Russia's missiles in Ukraine are failing to hit the target

Ukraine's outgunned military has put up unexpectedly intense resistance that has slowed Russia's advance.

Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently said Russia would only use nuclear weapons in the context of the Ukraine conflict if it were facing an "existential threat" even as Putin's Russia last week fired its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, destroying a fuel storage site in the country's south.

"Kinzhal aviation missile systems with hypersonic ballistic missiles destroyed a large storage site for fuels and lubricants of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Kostyantynivka in the Mykolaiv region," the defence ministry said.

The Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles were fired from airspace over Russian-controlled Crimea even as the Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Caspian Sea also targeted the depot.

Pentagon's chief however said the next-generation weaponry has not proved to be a "game changer".



(Photograph:Reuters)