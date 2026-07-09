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Strong enough to rattle windows? How powerful is a B-52 bomber flypast

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 15:59 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 15:59 IST

A B-52 flypast generates a deafening 150-decibel roar from its eight turbofan engines. This intense acoustic energy creates low-frequency pressure waves that easily rattle windows and physically vibrate the ground, despite being a subsonic jet.

The Eight-Engine Thunder
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The Eight-Engine Thunder

A low-altitude flypast by a Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is a physically jarring experience. Powered by eight Pratt & Whitney TF33 turbofan engines, the massive aircraft generates an overwhelming acoustic footprint that announces its arrival miles in advance.

A Deafening 150 Decibels
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A Deafening 150 Decibels

At close range, the heavy bomber produces roughly 150 decibels of sound energy during full-throttle manoeuvres. This staggering level of acoustic power easily surpasses the threshold of pain, requiring ground personnel to wear heavy-duty double hearing protection.

Rattling the Windows
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Rattling the Windows

The B-52 does not just create loud noise; it generates intense, low-frequency sound waves that travel vast distances. During a low-level flyby, this raw acoustic energy violently strikes buildings, easily rattling windowpanes and physically vibrating the chests of ground observers.

The Subsonic Pressure Wave
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The Subsonic Pressure Wave

Despite its terrifying acoustic presence, the vintage aircraft never produces a supersonic shockwave. Because the 390,000-pound bomber is restricted to a subsonic top speed of roughly 650 miles per hour, the extreme vibrations are caused entirely by massive engine displacement.

The Signature Whistle
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The Signature Whistle

Aviation enthusiasts instantly recognise the bomber by its highly distinctive engine whistle and thick trails of black exhaust smoke. This unique acoustic signature is a direct result of the 1960s-era engine architecture rapidly forcing massive volumes of compressed air through the turbines.

Simulated Combat Power
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Simulated Combat Power

During close air support training exercises, pilots routinely execute aggressive low-pass flyovers at just a few hundred feet above the deck. This overwhelming display of noise and physical size is intentionally used as a psychological weapon to break enemy morale on the battlefield.

Quieting the Beast
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Quieting the Beast

The era of the window-rattling flypast is slowly coming to an end with the USD 48.6 billion B-52J modernisation programme. By swapping the original powerplants for eight modern Rolls-Royce F130 commercial engines, the US Air Force will drastically reduce the aircraft's legendary noise footprint.

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Strong enough to rattle windows? How powerful is a B-52 bomber flypast
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Strong enough to rattle windows? How powerful is a B-52 bomber flypast